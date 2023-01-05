Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Zebulon Pike, discoverer of Pike's Peak in Colorado in 1779

-- U.S. baseball executive/Baseball Hall of Fame member Ban Johnson in 1864

-- Artist Yves Tanguy in 1900

-- Actor George Reeves in 1914

-- Actor Jane Wyman in 1917

-- Walter Mondale, former U.S. vice president/1984 Democratic presidential candidate, in 1928

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Actor Robert Duvall in 1931 (age 92)

-- Italian writer Umberto Eco in 1932

-- U.S. football Hall of Fame member Chuck Noll in 1932

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jim Otto in 1938 (age 85)

-- Filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki in 1941 (age 82)

-- Talk show host Charlie Rose in 1942 (age 81)

-- Actor Diane Keaton in 1946 (age 77)

-- Actor Pamela Sue Martin in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Clancy Brown in 1959 (age 64)

-- Singer Iris DeMent in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Suzy Amis in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor Vinnie Jones in 1965 (age 58)

-- Dancer/TV personality Carrie Ann Inaba in 1968 (age 55)

-- Rock singer Marilyn Manson in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Bradley Cooper in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor January Jones in 1978 (age 45)

-- DJ Deadmau5, born Joel Thomas Zimmerman, in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Jason Mitchell in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Mike Faist in 1992 (age 31)

-- Model/actor Suki Waterhouse in 1992 (age 31)