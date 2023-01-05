Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.They include:-- Zebulon Pike, discoverer of Pike's Peak in Colorado in 1779-- U.S. baseball executive\/Baseball Hall of Fame member Ban Johnson in 1864-- Artist Yves Tanguy in 1900-- Actor George Reeves in 1914-- Actor Jane Wyman in 1917-- Walter Mondale, former U.S. vice president\/1984 Democratic presidential candidate, in 1928-- Actor Robert Duvall in 1931 (age 92)-- Italian writer Umberto Eco in 1932-- U.S. football Hall of Fame member Chuck Noll in 1932-- Football Hall of Fame member Jim Otto in 1938 (age 85)-- Filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki in 1941 (age 82)-- Talk show host Charlie Rose in 1942 (age 81)-- Actor Diane Keaton in 1946 (age 77)-- Actor Pamela Sue Martin in 1953 (age 70)-- Actor Clancy Brown in 1959 (age 64)-- Singer Iris DeMent in 1961 (age 62)-- Actor Suzy Amis in 1962 (age 61)-- Actor Vinnie Jones in 1965 (age 58)-- Dancer\/TV personality Carrie Ann Inaba in 1968 (age 55)-- Rock singer Marilyn Manson in 1969 (age 54)-- Actor Bradley Cooper in 1975 (age 48)-- Actor January Jones in 1978 (age 45)-- DJ Deadmau5, born Joel Thomas Zimmerman, in 1981 (age 42)-- Actor Jason Mitchell in 1987 (age 36)-- Actor Mike Faist in 1992 (age 31)-- Model\/actor Suki Waterhouse in 1992 (age 31)