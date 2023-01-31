Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.They include:-- Gouverneur Morris, who wrote sections of the U.S. Constitution, in 1752-- Austrian composer Franz Schubert in 1797-- Western novelist Zane Grey in 1872-- Actor Tallulah Bankhead in 1902-- Boxer Jersey Joe Walcott in 1914-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play Major League Baseball, in 1919-- Actor Carol Channing in 1921-- Actor Joanne Dru in 1922-- Novelist Norman Mailer in 1923-- Civil rights leader Benjamin Hooks in 1925-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ernie Banks in 1931-- Composer Philip Glass in 1937 (age 86)-- Actor Suzanne Pleshette in 1937-- Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands in 1938 (age 85)-- Actor Jessica Walter in 1941-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Nolan Ryan in 1947 (age 76)-- Actor Jonathan Banks in 1947 (age 76)-- Singer Johnny Rotten, born John Lydon, in 1956 (age 67)-- Actor Anthony LaPaglia in 1959 (age 64)-- Television news commentator Martha MacCallum in 1964 (age 59)-- Actor Minnie Driver in 1970 (age 53)-- Actor Portia de Rossi in 1973 (age 50)-- Actor Kerry Washington in 1977 (age 46)-- Actor Bobby Moynihan in 1977 (age 46)-- TV personality Brad Rutter in 1978 (age 45)-- Singer\/actor Justin Timberlake in 1981 (age 42)-- Singer Marcus Mumford in 1987 (age 36)-- Country singer Tyler Hubbard in 1987 (age 36)