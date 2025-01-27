Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.They include:-- Musician Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in 1756-- Writer Lewis Carroll in 1832-- Labor organizer Samuel Gompers in 1850-- Edward Smith, captain of the RMS Titanic, in 1850-- U.S. Adm. Hyman Rickover, "father of the nuclear Navy," in 1900-- Art Rooney, founder of the Pittsburgh Steelers, in 1901-- Publisher William Randolph Hearst Jr. in 1908-- Musician Elmore James in 1918-- Actor Donna Reed in 1921-- Actor James Cromwell in 1940 (age 85)-- Actor John Witherspoon in 1942-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mairead Corrigan Maguire in 1944 (age 81)-- Musician Nick Mason (Pink Floyd) in 1944 (age 81)-- Musician Nedra Talley-Ross (Ronettes) in 1946 (age 79)-- Ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov in 1948 (age 77)-- Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts in 1955 (age 70)-- Actor Mimi Rogers in 1956 (age 69)-- Musician Janick Gers (Iron Maiden) in 1957 (age 68)-- News commentator Keith Olbermann in 1959 (age 66)-- Former NFL player\/TV personality Cris Collinsworth in 1959 (age 66)-- Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in 1960 (age 65)-- Musician Gillian Gilbert (New Order) in 1961 (age 64)-- Musician Margo Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) in 1961 (age 64)-- Actor Bridget Fonda in 1964 (age 61)-- Actor Alan Cumming in 1965 (age 60)-- Actor Tamlyn Tomita in 1966 (age 59)-- Musician Mike Patton (Faith No More) in 1968 (age 57)-- Musician Michael Kulas (James) in 1969 (age 56)-- Comedian\/actor Patton Oswalt in 1969 (age 56)-- Actor Guillermo Rodriguez in 1971 (age 54)-- Actor Rosamund Pike in 1979 (age 46)-- Musician Matt Sanchez (American Authors) in 1986 (age 39)-- Actor Freddy Carter in 1993 (age 32)-- Actor Devin Druid in 1998 (age 27)