Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Scottish poet Robert Burns in 1759

-- Soap maker and philanthropist William Colgate in 1783

-- Author W. Somerset Maugham in 1874

-- Author Virginia Woolf in 1882

-- Hall of Fame broadcaster Ernie Harwell in 1918

-- Football Hall of Fame member Lou Groza in 1924

-- Former Philippine President Corazon Aquino in 1933

-- Singer Etta James in 1938

-- Football Hall of Fame member Carl Eller in 1942 (age 81)

-- Actor Leigh Taylor-Young in 1945 (age 78)

-- Track star Steve Prefontaine in 1951

-- Actor Dinah Manoff in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor Jenifer Lewis in 1957 (age 66)

-- Charlene, princess of Monaco, in 1978 (age 45)

-- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in 1978 (age 45)

-- Singer Alicia Keys in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Michael Trevino in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Hartley Sawyer in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Dustin Ingram in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor Ariana DeBose in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Pauline Chalamet in 1992 (age 31)

-- Musician Calum Hood in 1996 (age 27)