Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.They include:-- Scottish poet Robert Burns in 1759-- Soap maker and philanthropist William Colgate in 1783-- Author W. Somerset Maugham in 1874-- Author Virginia Woolf in 1882-- Hall of Fame broadcaster Ernie Harwell in 1918-- Football Hall of Fame member Lou Groza in 1924-- Former Philippine President Corazon Aquino in 1933-- Singer Etta James in 1938-- Football Hall of Fame member Carl Eller in 1942 (age 81)-- Actor Leigh Taylor-Young in 1945 (age 78)-- Track star Steve Prefontaine in 1951-- Actor Dinah Manoff in 1956 (age 67)-- Actor Jenifer Lewis in 1957 (age 66)-- Charlene, princess of Monaco, in 1978 (age 45)-- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in 1978 (age 45)-- Singer Alicia Keys in 1981 (age 42)-- Actor Michael Trevino in 1985 (age 38)-- Actor Hartley Sawyer in 1985 (age 38)-- Actor Dustin Ingram in 1990 (age 33)-- Actor Ariana DeBose in 1991 (age 32)-- Actor Pauline Chalamet in 1992 (age 31)-- Musician Calum Hood in 1996 (age 27)