Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- French fairy tale writer Charles Perrault, author of the Mother Goose stories, in 1628

-- Painter John Singer Sargent in 1856

-- Novelist Jack London in 1876

-- World War II Nazi leader Hermann Goering in 1893

-- Mentalist The Amazing Kreskin, born George Joseph Kresge, in 1935 (age 88)

-- Champion heavyweight boxer Joe Frazier in 1944

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Author Haruki Murakami in 1949 (age 74)

-- Radio personality Rush Limbaugh in 1951

-- Actor Kirstie Alley in 1951

-- Radio personality Howard Stern in 1954 (age 69)

-- Journalist Christiane Amanpour in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Oliver Platt in 1960 (age 63)

-- Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos in 1964 (age 59)

-- Musician/film director Rob Zombie in 1965 (age 58)

-- Heather Mills, activist/former wife of Paul McCartney, in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Rachael Harris in 1968 (age 55)

-- Singer Melanie Chisholm in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor/singer Issa Rae in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Cynthia Addai-Robinson in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Naya Rivera in 1987

-- Singer Zayn Malik in 1993 (age 30)