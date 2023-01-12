Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.They include:-- French fairy tale writer Charles Perrault, author of the Mother Goose stories, in 1628-- Painter John Singer Sargent in 1856-- Novelist Jack London in 1876-- World War II Nazi leader Hermann Goering in 1893-- Mentalist The Amazing Kreskin, born George Joseph Kresge, in 1935 (age 88)-- Champion heavyweight boxer Joe Frazier in 1944-- Author Haruki Murakami in 1949 (age 74)-- Radio personality Rush Limbaugh in 1951-- Actor Kirstie Alley in 1951-- Radio personality Howard Stern in 1954 (age 69)-- Journalist Christiane Amanpour in 1958 (age 65)-- Actor Oliver Platt in 1960 (age 63)-- Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos in 1964 (age 59)-- Musician\/film director Rob Zombie in 1965 (age 58)-- Heather Mills, activist\/former wife of Paul McCartney, in 1968 (age 55)-- Actor Rachael Harris in 1968 (age 55)-- Singer Melanie Chisholm in 1974 (age 49)-- Actor\/singer Issa Rae in 1985 (age 38)-- Actor Cynthia Addai-Robinson in 1985 (age 38)-- Actor Naya Rivera in 1987-- Singer Zayn Malik in 1993 (age 30)