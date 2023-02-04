Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Polish-born American patriot Tadeusz Kosciuszko in 1746

-- French cubist painter Fernand Leger in 1881

-- Aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1902

-- Legendary golfer Byron Nelson in 1912

-- Civil rights activist Rosa Lee Parks in 1913

-- Actor Ida Lupino in 1918

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Feminist Betty Friedan in 1921

-- Former Argentinian President Isabel Martaez de Peron in 1931 (age 92)

-- Comedian David Brenner in 1936

-- Actor John Schuck in 1940 (age 83)

-- Filmmaker George A. Romero in 1940

-- Former U.S. Vice President Dan Quayle in 1947 (age 76)

-- Shock rocker Alice Cooper in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Lisa Eichhorn in 1952 (age 71)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Lawrence Taylor in 1959 (age 64)

-- Country singer Clint Black in 1962 (age 61)

-- Hunter Biden, businessman/son of President Joe Biden, in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Gabrielle Anwar in 1970 (age 53)

-- Boxer Oscar de la Hoya in 1973 (age 50)

-- Singer-songwriter Natalia Imbruglia in 1975 (age 48)

-- Singer Gavin DeGraw in 1977 (age 46)

-- Comedian Hannibal Buress in 1983 (age 40)