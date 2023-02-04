Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.They include:-- Polish-born American patriot Tadeusz Kosciuszko in 1746-- French cubist painter Fernand Leger in 1881-- Aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1902-- Legendary golfer Byron Nelson in 1912-- Civil rights activist Rosa Lee Parks in 1913-- Actor Ida Lupino in 1918-- Feminist Betty Friedan in 1921-- Former Argentinian President Isabel Martaez de Peron in 1931 (age 92)-- Comedian David Brenner in 1936-- Actor John Schuck in 1940 (age 83)-- Filmmaker George A. Romero in 1940-- Former U.S. Vice President Dan Quayle in 1947 (age 76)-- Shock rocker Alice Cooper in 1948 (age 75)-- Actor Lisa Eichhorn in 1952 (age 71)-- Football Hall of Fame member Lawrence Taylor in 1959 (age 64)-- Country singer Clint Black in 1962 (age 61)-- Hunter Biden, businessman\/son of President Joe Biden, in 1970 (age 53)-- Actor Gabrielle Anwar in 1970 (age 53)-- Boxer Oscar de la Hoya in 1973 (age 50)-- Singer-songwriter Natalia Imbruglia in 1975 (age 48)-- Singer Gavin DeGraw in 1977 (age 46)-- Comedian Hannibal Buress in 1983 (age 40)