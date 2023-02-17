Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.They include:-- Mail-order retailer Aaron Montgomery Ward in 1844-- Texas oil millionaire H.L. Hunt in 1889-- Author Margaret Truman Daniel, daughter of U.S. President Harry S. Truman, in 1924-- Actor Hal Holbrook in 1925-- Actor\/football Hall of Fame member Jim Brown in 1936 (age 87)-- Singer Gene Pitney in 1940-- Political activist Huey P. Newton in 1942-- Actor Brenda Fricker in 1945 (age 78)-- Actor Rene Russo in 1954 (age 69)-- Actor Richard Karn in 1956 (age 67)-- Actor Lou Diamond Phillips in 1962 (age 61)-- Comedian Larry the Cable Guy, born Daniel Whitney, in 1963 (age 60)-- Basketball superstar Michael Jordan in 1963 (age 60)-- Film director Michael Bay in 1965 (age 58)-- Actor Dominic Purcell in 1970 (age 53)-- Actor Denise Richards in 1971 (age 52)-- Musician Billie Joe Armstrong in 1972 (age 51)-- Rocker Taylor Hawkins in 1972-- Actor Jerry O'Connell in 1974 (age 49)-- Actor Jason Ritter in 1980 (age 43)-- Heiress Paris Hilton 1981 (age 42)-- Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 1981 (age 42)-- Actor\/singer Chord Overstreet in 1989 (age 34)-- Actor Bonnie Wright in 1991 (age 32)-- Singer Ed Sheeran in 1991 (age 32)-- Actor Jeremy Allen White in 1991 (age 32)-- Actor Sasha Pieterse in 1996 (age 27)