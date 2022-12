Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Pope Julius II in 1443

-- Martin Van Buren, eighth president of the United States, in 1782

-- Poet Christina Rossetti in 1830

-- U.S. Army Gen. George Custer in 1839

-- Film director Fritz Lang in 1890

-- German physicist Werner Heisenberg in 1901

-- Walt Disney in 1901

-- U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond, R-S.C., in 1902

-- Film director Otto Preminger in 1905

-- Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej in 1927

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Little Richard, born Richard Penniman, in 1932

-- Author Joan Didion in 1934

-- Writer Calvin Trillin in 1935 (age 87)

-- Songwriter J.J. Cale 1938

-- Opera tenor Jose Carreras in 1946 (age 76)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jim Plunkett in 1947 (age 75)

-- Comedian/actress Margaret Cho in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Catherine Tate in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Kali Rocha in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Paula Patton in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Lauren London in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Frankie Muniz in 1985 (age 37)