Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Pope Callixtus III, born Alfonso de Borgia, in 1378

-- Charles Edward Stuart, Scotland's "Bonnie Prince Charlie," in 1720

-- French painter Henri Matisse in 1869

-- Businesswoman Elizabeth Arden, born Florence Nightingale Graham, in 1878

-- U.S. Army Gen. George Marshall in 1880

-- Songwriter Jule Styne in 1905

-- Saudi King Salman in 1935 (age 88)

-- Actor Anthony Hopkins in 1937 (age 86)

-- Actor Sarah Miles in 1941 (age 82)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Andy Summers in 1942 (age 81)

-- Actor Ben Kingsley in 1943 (age 80)

-- Singer/songwriter John Denver in 1943

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Pete Quaife in 1943

-- Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg in 1946 (age 77)

-- Rock singer Burton Cummings in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Tim Matheson in 1947 (age 76)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Donna Summer in 1948

-- Actor Bebe Neuwirth in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Val Kilmer in 1959 (age 64)

-- Writer Nicholas Sparks in 1965 (age 58)

-- Singer Joe McIntyre in 1972 (age 51)

-- Donald Trump Jr., businessman/son of President Donald Trump, in 1977 (age 46)

-- Singer/dancer Psy, born Park Jae-sang, in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Ricky Whittle in 1981 (age 42)

-- Canadian Olympic gold medal-winning figure skater Patrick Chan in 1990 (age 33)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Gabby Douglas in 1995 (age 28)

-- Actor Nadia Parkes in 1995 (age 28)

-- Actor Hunter Schafer in 1999 (age 25)