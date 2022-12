Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- French painter Georges-Pierre Seurat in 1859

-- Circus co-founder Charles Ringling in 1863

-- Opera singer Maria Callas in 1923

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State Alexander Haig Jr. in 1924

-- Former U.S. Attorney General Edwin Meese III in 1931 (age 91)

-- Former former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., in 1939

-- Artist and dog photographer William Wegman in 1943 (age 79)

-- Actor Cathy Lee Crosby in 1944 (age 78)

-- Fashion designer Gianni Versace in 1946

-- Figure skater Randy Gardner in 1958 (age 64)

-- Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in 1960 (age 62)

-- Writer Ann Patchett in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Lucy Liu in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Joe Lo Truglio in 1970 (age 52)

-- Tennis player Monica Seles in 1973 (age 49)

-- Singer/songwriter Nelly Furtado in 1978 (age 44)

-- Pop singer Britney Spears in 1981 (age 41)

-- NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor/country singer Jana Kramer in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Daniela Ruah in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Alfred Enoch in 1988 (age 34)

-- Singer Charlie Puth in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor Annalise Basso in 1998 (age 24)