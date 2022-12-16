Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.They include:-- Catherine of Aragon, the first wife of England's King Henry VIII, in 1485-- Composer Ludwig van Beethoven in 1770-- Novelist Jane Austen in 1775-- Russian artist Wassily Kandinsky in 1866-- Anthropologist Margaret Mead in 1901-- Science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke in 1917-- Science fiction writer Philip K. Dick in 1928-- Actor Liv Ullmann in 1938 (age 84)-- Sports journalist Frank Deford in 1938-- Journalist Lesley Stahl in 1941 (age 81)-- TV producer Steven Bochco in 1943-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Benny Andersson in 1946 (age 76)-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Billy Gibbons in 1949 (age 73)-- Actor Ben Cross in 1947-- Actor Benjamin Bratt in 1963 (age 59)-- Actor Miranda Otto in 1967 (age 55)-- Actor Krysten Ritter in 1981 (age 41)-- Actor Theo James in 1984 (age 38)-- Actor Anna Popplewell in 1988 (age 34)-- Actor Jyoti Amge in 1993 (age 29)-- Actor Stephan James in 1993 (age 29)