Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Pope Sixtus V in 1520

-- Former U.S. first lady Mary Todd Lincoln in 1818

-- World War I hero Sgt. Alvin York in 1887

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State George Shultz in 1920

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Larry Doby, the first Black American League player, in 1923

-- Comedian/actor/dancer Dick Van Dyke in 1925 (age 97)

-- Actor Christopher Plummer in 1929

-- Singer/actor John Davidson in 1941 (age 81)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ferguson Jenkins in 1942 (age 80)

-- Political figure Herman Cain in 1945

-- Rock singer Ted Nugent in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Wendie Malick in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor Steve Buscemi in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Johnny Whitaker in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Jamie Foxx in 1967 (age 55)

-- Rock musician Tom DeLonge in 1975 (age 47)

-- Rock singer Amy Lee in 1981 (age 41)

-- Golfer Rickie Fowler in 1988 (age 34)

-- Singer Taylor Swift in 1989 (age 33)

-- Author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Emma Corrin in 1995 (age 27)

-- Actor Maisy Stella in 2003 (age 19)