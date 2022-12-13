Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.They include:-- Pope Sixtus V in 1520-- Former U.S. first lady Mary Todd Lincoln in 1818-- World War I hero Sgt. Alvin York in 1887-- Former U.S. Secretary of State George Shultz in 1920-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Larry Doby, the first Black American League player, in 1923-- Comedian\/actor\/dancer Dick Van Dyke in 1925 (age 97)-- Actor Christopher Plummer in 1929-- Singer\/actor John Davidson in 1941 (age 81)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ferguson Jenkins in 1942 (age 80)-- Political figure Herman Cain in 1945-- Rock singer Ted Nugent in 1948 (age 74)-- Actor Wendie Malick in 1950 (age 72)-- Actor Steve Buscemi in 1957 (age 65)-- Actor Johnny Whitaker in 1959 (age 63)-- Actor Jamie Foxx in 1967 (age 55)-- Rock musician Tom DeLonge in 1975 (age 47)-- Rock singer Amy Lee in 1981 (age 41)-- Golfer Rickie Fowler in 1988 (age 34)-- Singer Taylor Swift in 1989 (age 33)-- Author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt in 1989 (age 33)-- Actor Emma Corrin in 1995 (age 27)-- Actor Maisy Stella in 2003 (age 19)