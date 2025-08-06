Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- Poet Alfred, Lord Tennyson in 1809-- U.S. first lady Edith Roosevelt in 1861-- Scientist Alexander Fleming in 1881-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Henry Iba in 1904-- Actor Lucille Ball in 1911-- Actor Robert Mitchum in 1917-- Artist Andy Warhol in 1928-- Writer Piers Anthony in 1934 (age 91)-- Actor Catherine Hicks in 1951 (age 74)-- Musician Randy DeBarge in 1958 (age 67)-- Actor Leland Orser in 1960 (age 65)-- Actor Michelle Yeoh in 1962 (age 63)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member David Robinson in 1965 (age 60)-- Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan in 1970 (age 55)-- Musician Geri Halliwell (Spice Girls) in 1972 (age 53)-- Actor Vera Farmiga in 1973 (age 52)-- Actor Soleil Moon Frye in 1976 (age 49)-- Actor Melissa George in 1976 (age 49)-- Actor\/musician Leslie Odom Jr. in 1981 (age 44)-- Model Adrianne Curry in 1982 (age 43)-- Musician Eric Roberts (Gym Class Heroes) in 1984 (age 41)-- Actor Amy Forsyth in 1995 (age 30)-- Actor Ty Simpkins in 2001 (age 24)