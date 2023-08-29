Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.They include:-- British King Henry V in 1387-- English philosopher John Locke in 1632-- Author\/poet Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr. in 1809-- Henry Bergh, founder of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, in 1813-- Automotive inventor Charles Kettering in 1876-- Actress Ingrid Bergman in 1915-- Actor Isabel Sanford in 1917-- Jazz saxophonist Charlie "Bird" Parker in 1920-- Interior designer\/entrepreneur Iris Apfel in 1921 (age 102)-- NASCAR racer Wendell Scott in 1921-- British filmmaker Richard Attenborough in 1923-- Jazz\/pop singer Dinah Washington in 1924-- Filmmaker William Friedkin in 1935-- U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., in 1936-- Actor Elliott Gould in 1938 (age 85)-- TV personality Robin Leach in 1941-- Scientist Temple Grandin in 1947 (age 76)-- Entertainer Michael Jackson in 1958-- Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield in 1959 (age 64)-- Actor Rebecca De Mornay in 1959 (age 64)-- Actor Carla Gugino in 1971 (age 52)-- Actor Dante Basco in 1975 (age 48)-- Actor Emily Hampshire in 1981 (age 42)-- Actor\/comedian Nicole Byer in 1986 (age 37)-- Actor Lea Michele in 1986 (age 37)-- Pop singer Liam Payne in 1993 (age 30)-- Actor Eduardo Franco in 1994 (age 29)