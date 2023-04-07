Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.They include:-- Missionary St. Francis Xavier in 1506-- Pope Clement XII in 1652-- English poet William Wordsworth in 1770-- "Father of American Football" Walter Camp in 1859-- Industrialist W.K. Kellogg in 1860-- Environmentalist\/suffragette Marjory Stoneman Douglas in 1890-- CIA Director Allen Dulles in 1893-- Gossip columnist Walter Winchell in 1897-- Singer Billie Holiday in 1915-- Sitar player Ravi Shankar in 1920-- Actor James Garner in 1928-- Former Defense Department analyst Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers, in 1931 (age 91)-- California Gov. Jerry Brown Jr. in 1938 (age 85)-- Film director Francis Ford Coppola in 1939 (age 84)-- British TV personality David Frost in 1939-- Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder in 1944 (age 79)-- Musician John Oates in 1948 (age 75)-- Singer\/songwriter Janis Ian in 1951 (age 72)-- Actor\/martial arts expert Jackie Chan in 1954 (age 69)-- Football Hall of Fame member Tony Dorsett in 1954 (age 69)-- Actor Russell Crowe in 1964 (age 59)-- Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott in 1970 (age 53)-- British astronaut Timothy Peake in 1972 (age 51)-- Actor Nico Santos in 1979 (age 44)-- Actor Ismael Cruz Cordova in 1987 (age 36)-- Actor Ed Speleers in 1988 (age 35)-- Pop singer Anne-Marie, born Anne-Marie Rose Nicholson, in 1991 (age 32)