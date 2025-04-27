Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.They include:-- Historian Edward Gibbon in 1737-- Philosopher\/writer Mary Wollstonecraft in 1759-- Inventor Samuel F.B. Morse in 1791-- Ulysses S. Grant, 18th president of the United States, in 1822-- Inventor Wallace Carothers in 1896-- Cartoonist Walter Lantz in 1899-- Writer C. Day-Lewis in 1904-- Actor Jack Klugman in 1922-- Civil rights leader Coretta Scott King in 1927-- Actor Anouk Aimee in 1932-- Radio\/TV personality Casey Kasem in 1932-- Actor Sandy Dennis in 1937-- Writer August Wilson in 1945-- Musician Kate Pierson (B-52s) in 1948 (age 77)-- Musician Ace Frehley (Kiss) in 1951 (age 74)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member George Gervin in 1952 (age 73)-- Musician Sheena Easton in 1959 (age 66)-- Musician Rob Squires (Big Head Todd and the Monsters) in 1965 (age 60)-- Dutch King Willem-Alexander in 1967 (age 58)-- Political journalist Dana Milbank in 1968 (age 57)-- Actor David Lascher in 1972 (age 53)-- Actor Sally Hawkins in 1976 (age 49)-- Musician Patrick Hallahan (My Morning Jacket) in 1978 (age 47)-- Musician Jim James (My Morning Jacket) in 1978 (age 47)-- Musician Travis Meeks (Days of the New) in 1979 (age 46)-- Musician John Osborne (Brothers Osborne) in 1982 (age 43)-- Musician Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) in 1984 (age 41)-- Actor Jenna Coleman in 1986 (age 39)-- Actor William Moseley in 1987 (age 38)-- Musician Lizzo in 1988 (age 37)-- Actor Darren Barnet in 1991 (age 34)-- Actor Froy Gutierrez in 1998 (age 27)