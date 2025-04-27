Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Historian Edward Gibbon in 1737

-- Philosopher/writer Mary Wollstonecraft in 1759

-- Inventor Samuel F.B. Morse in 1791

-- Ulysses S. Grant , 18th president of the United States, in 1822

-- Inventor Wallace Carothers in 1896

-- Cartoonist Walter Lantz in 1899

-- Writer C. Day-Lewis in 1904

-- Actor Jack Klugman in 1922

-- Civil rights leader Coretta Scott King in 1927

-- Actor Anouk Aimee in 1932

-- Radio/TV personality Casey Kasem in 1932

-- Actor Sandy Dennis in 1937

-- Writer August Wilson in 1945

-- Musician Kate Pierson (B-52s) in 1948 (age 77)

-- Musician Ace Frehley (Kiss) in 1951 (age 74)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member George Gervin in 1952 (age 73)

-- Musician Sheena Easton in 1959 (age 66)

-- Musician Rob Squires (Big Head Todd and the Monsters) in 1965 (age 60)

-- Dutch King Willem-Alexander in 1967 (age 58)

-- Political journalist Dana Milbank in 1968 (age 57)

-- Actor David Lascher in 1972 (age 53)

-- Actor Sally Hawkins in 1976 (age 49)

-- Musician Patrick Hallahan (My Morning Jacket) in 1978 (age 47)

-- Musician Jim James (My Morning Jacket) in 1978 (age 47)

-- Musician Travis Meeks (Days of the New) in 1979 (age 46)

-- Musician John Osborne (Brothers Osborne) in 1982 (age 43)

-- Musician Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) in 1984 (age 41)

-- Actor Jenna Coleman in 1986 (age 39)

-- Actor William Moseley in 1987 (age 38)

-- Musician Lizzo in 1988 (age 37)

-- Actor Darren Barnet in 1991 (age 34)

-- Actor Froy Gutierrez in 1998 (age 27)