Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.They include:-- Spanish Queen Isabella I, who funded the first voyage of Christopher Columbus to the New World, in 1451-- Pope Alexander VIII in 1610-- Writer Henry Fielding in 1707-- Philosopher Immanuel Kant in 1724-- Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, leader of Russia's 1917 Communist revolution, in 1870-- Writer Vladimir Nabokov in 1899-- Nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in 1904-- Artist Richard Diebenkorn in 1922-- TV producer Aaron Spelling in 1923-- Actor Charlotte Rae in 1926-- Actor Estelle Harris in 1928-- Musician Glen Campbell in 1936-- Actor Jack Nicholson in 1937 (age 88)-- Writer Janet Evanovich in 1943 (age 81)-- Businessman\/adventurer Steve Fossett in 1944-- Filmmaker John Waters in 1946 (age 79)-- Musician Peter Frampton in 1950 (age 75)-- Actor Marilyn Chambers in 1952-- Actor Ryan Stiles in 1959 (age 66)-- Comedian\/TV personality Byron Allen in 1961 (age 64)-- Actor Chris Makepeace in 1964 (age 61)-- Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 1966 (age 59)-- Actor Sherri Shepherd in 1967 (age 58)-- Actor Eric Mabius in 1971 (age 54)-- Musician Shavo Odadjian (System of a Down) in 1974 (age 51)-- Musician Daniel Johns (Silverchair) in 1979 (age 46)-- Actor Amber Heard in 1986 (age 39)-- Musician Machine Gun Kelly in 1990 (age 35)-- Actor Violet McGraw in 2011 (age 14)