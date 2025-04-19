Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.They include:-- Statesman Roger Sherman, a signer of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, in 1721-- First lady Lucretia Garfield in 1832-- Music patron Augustus Juilliard in 1836-- Actor Hugh O'Brian in 1925-- Actor Jayne Mansfield in 1933-- Actor Dudley Moore in 1935-- Actor Elinor Donahue in 1937 (age 88)-- Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, in 1939 (age 86)-- Actor Tim Curry in 1946 (age 79)-- Actor Tony Plana in 1952 (age 73)-- Colombian President Gustavo Petro in 1960 (age 65)-- Motorsports Hall of Fame of America member Al Unser Jr. in 1962 (age 63)-- Record producer Suge Knight in 1965 (age 60)-- Musician Dar Williams in 1967 (age 58)-- Mswati III, king of Eswatini, in 1968 (age 57)-- Actor Ashley Judd in 1968 (age 57)-- TV personality Jesse James in 1969 (age 56)-- Actor Jennifer Esposito in 1973 (age 52)-- Actor James Franco in 1978 (age 47)-- TV personality\/businesswoman Joanna Gaines in 1978 (age 47)-- Actor Kate Hudson in 1979 (age 46)-- Actor Hayden Christensen in 1981 (age 44)-- Actor Catalina Sandino Moreno in 1981 (age 44)-- Comedian\/actor Ali Wong in 1982 (age 43)-- Filmmaker Blitz Bazawule in 1982 (age 43)-- Former WNBA star Candace Parker in 1986 (age 39)-- Former tennis player Maria Sharapova in 1987 (age 38)-- Actor Simu Liu in 1989 (age 36)