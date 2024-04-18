Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.They include:-- Italian Duchess Lucrezia Borgia in 1480-- Lawyer Clarence Darrow in 1857-- Musician Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown in 1924-- Actor Barbara Hale in 1922-- Actor Hayley Mills in 1946 (age 78)-- Actor Dorothy Lyman in 1947 (age 77)-- Actor James Woods in 1947 (age 77)-- Actor Cindy Pickett in 1947 (age 77)-- Actor Rick Moranis in 1953 (age 71)-- Actor Eric Roberts in 1956 (age 68)-- Actor Melody Thomas Scott in 1956 (age 68)-- Musician Les Pattinson (Echo & the Bunnymen) in 1958 (age 66)-- Actor Jane Leeves in 1961 (age 63)-- Talk show host Conan O'Brien in 1963 (age 61)-- Actor Eric McCormack in 1963 (age 61)-- Actor Maria Bello in 1967 (age 57)-- Actor David Tennant in 1971 (age 53)-- Musician Mark Tremonti (Creed\/Alter Bridge) in 1974 (age 50)-- Actor Melissa Joan Hart in 1976 (age 48)-- TV personality Kourtney Kardashian in 1979 (age 45)-- Actor America Ferrera in 1984 (age 40)-- Actor Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in 1987 (age 37)-- Actor Vanessa Kirby in 1988 (age 36)-- Actor Alia Shawkat in 1989 (age 35)-- Actor Britt Robertson in 1990 (age 34)-- Actor Chloe Bennet in 1992 (age 32)-- Actor Moises Arias in 1994 (age 30)-- Actor Virginia Gardner in 1995 (age 29)