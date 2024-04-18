Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Italian Duchess Lucrezia Borgia in 1480

-- Lawyer Clarence Darrow in 1857

-- Musician Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown in 1924

-- Actor Barbara Hale in 1922

-- Actor Hayley Mills in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Dorothy Lyman in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor James Woods in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor Cindy Pickett in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor Rick Moranis in 1953 (age 71)

-- Actor Eric Roberts in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Melody Thomas Scott in 1956 (age 68)

-- Musician Les Pattinson (Echo & the Bunnymen) in 1958 (age 66)

-- Actor Jane Leeves in 1961 (age 63)

-- Talk show host Conan O'Brien in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Eric McCormack in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Maria Bello in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor David Tennant in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Mark Tremonti (Creed/Alter Bridge) in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Melissa Joan Hart in 1976 (age 48)

-- TV personality Kourtney Kardashian in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor America Ferrera in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Vanessa Kirby in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Alia Shawkat in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Britt Robertson in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Chloe Bennet in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Moises Arias in 1994 (age 30)

-- Actor Virginia Gardner in 1995 (age 29)