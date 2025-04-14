Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Physicist Christiaan Huygens in 1629

-- Anne Sullivan, the "miracle worker" who taught Helen Keller, in 1866

-- Historian Arnold Toynbee in 1889

-- Actor Rod Steiger in 1925

-- Actor Bradford Dillman in 1930

-- Musician Loretta Lynn in 1932

-- Writer Erich von Daniken in 1935 (age 90)

-- Crusading New York police detective Frank Serpico in 1936 (age 89)

-- Actor Julie Christie in 1940 (age 85)

-- MLB player/manager Pete Rose in 1941

-- Musician Ritchie Blackmore (Deep Purple) in 1945 (age 80)

-- Musician Kenny Aaronson (Yardbirds) in 1952 (age 73)

-- Actor Peter Capaldi in 1958 (age 67)

-- Auto racer/actor Brian Forster in 1960 (age 65)

-- Actor Brad Garrett in 1960 (age 65)

-- Actor Robert Carlyle in 1961 (age 64)

-- Actor Anthony Michael Hall in 1968 (age 57)

-- Musician Martyn LeNoble (Porno for Pyros) in 1969 (age 56)

-- Actor Adrien Brody in 1973 (age 52)

-- Musician Da Brat in 1974 (age 51)

-- Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar in 1977 (age 48)

-- Actor Rob McElhenney in 1977 (age 48)

-- Musician Win Butler (Arcade Fire) in 1980 (age 45)

-- Actor Chris Wood in 1988 (age 37)

-- Actor Graham Phillips in 1993 (age 32)

-- Actor Abigail Breslin in 1996 (age 29)