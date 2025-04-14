Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.They include:-- Physicist Christiaan Huygens in 1629-- Anne Sullivan, the "miracle worker" who taught Helen Keller, in 1866-- Historian Arnold Toynbee in 1889-- Actor Rod Steiger in 1925-- Actor Bradford Dillman in 1930-- Musician Loretta Lynn in 1932-- Writer Erich von Daniken in 1935 (age 90)-- Crusading New York police detective Frank Serpico in 1936 (age 89)-- Actor Julie Christie in 1940 (age 85)-- MLB player\/manager Pete Rose in 1941-- Musician Ritchie Blackmore (Deep Purple) in 1945 (age 80)-- Musician Kenny Aaronson (Yardbirds) in 1952 (age 73)-- Actor Peter Capaldi in 1958 (age 67)-- Auto racer\/actor Brian Forster in 1960 (age 65)-- Actor Brad Garrett in 1960 (age 65)-- Actor Robert Carlyle in 1961 (age 64)-- Actor Anthony Michael Hall in 1968 (age 57)-- Musician Martyn LeNoble (Porno for Pyros) in 1969 (age 56)-- Actor Adrien Brody in 1973 (age 52)-- Musician Da Brat in 1974 (age 51)-- Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar in 1977 (age 48)-- Actor Rob McElhenney in 1977 (age 48)-- Musician Win Butler (Arcade Fire) in 1980 (age 45)-- Actor Chris Wood in 1988 (age 37)-- Actor Graham Phillips in 1993 (age 32)-- Actor Abigail Breslin in 1996 (age 29)