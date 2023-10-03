Killers of the Flower Moon, All the Light We Cannot See and The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes are being adapted for film and television this fall.
ADVERTISEMENT
New adaptations will open in theaters and debut on streaming services in October and November.
Some big-name stars are attached to movies and TV series based on books. Here's a rundown:
'Foe'
The 2018 sci-fi thriller novel by Iain Reid follows Junior and Henrietta, a couple whose lives are turned upside down when a stranger arrives at their farm and announces that Junior will leave to live on a space station, while Hen will be left with a robot in her husband's likeness.
The book is being adapted as a new film directed by Garth Davis (Lion) and starring Saoirse Ronan as Hen and Paul Mescal as Junior.
Foe will open in theaters Oct. 6. Amazon Studios shared a trailer for the movie in September.
Fellow Travelers premieres Oct. 27 on Showtime. Bomer and Bailey's characters got close in a first look at the series released in September.
'Black Cake'
The 2022 debut novel by Charmaine Wilkerson follows Bryon and Benny, two siblings who discover a mystery in their mother's past after she dies and leaves behind a voice recording and her family's recipe for black cake.
Oprah Winfrey will executive produce a new series based on Wilkerson's book and starring Ashley Thomas and Adrienne Warren as Bryon and Benny. Chipo Chung, Mia Isaac, Lashay Anderson, Faith Alabi and Glynn Turman also star.
Black Cake will have a three-episode premiere Nov. 1 on Hulu, which released a trailer for the show in October.
'All the Light We Cannot See'
The 2014 war novel by Anthony Doerr takes place during World War II and follows Marie-Laure LeBlanc, a blind French girl who flees with her father to the town of Saint-Malo, and Werner Pfennig, an orphan German boy with a talent for radio technology.
The book is being adapted as a new series from Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and Shawn Levy (Stranger Things). The cast features Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann, Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie.
All the Light We Cannot See premieres Nov. 2 on Netflix, which shared a teaser trailer for the show in September.
'The Marsh King's Daughter'
The 2017 psychological thriller novel by Karen Dionne follows Helena Pelletier, a woman who grew up in captivity after her father abducted her mother before she was born. As an adult, Helena must hunt down her father after he escapes from prison.
The Marsh King's Daughter opens in theaters Nov. 3. Lionsgate released a trailer for the movie in August.
'The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes'
The 2020 novel by Suzanne Collins is a prequel and spinoff to Collins' Hunger Games book series. The book follows a young Coriolanus Snow, who forms a bond with Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute from District 12, during the 10th Hunger Games.
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes opens in theaters Nov. 17. A trailer for the film released in September shows Snow's feelings for Lucy complicated by his obligations to the makers of the Games.
'Percy Jackson & the Olympians'
The fantasy book series by Rick Riordan centers on Percy Jackson, a 12-year-old boy who learns he is the demigod son of Poseidon. The series consists of seven novels, the first of which, The Lightning Thief, was released in 2005
The series is being adapted as a new show starring Walker Scobell as Percy, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood. Disney+ released a teaser trailer in September that shows Percy arrive at Camp Half-Blood.
Percy Jackson & the Olympians will have a two-episode premiere Dec. 20 on Disney+.
Riordan's books were previously adapted as the films Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) and Sea of Monsters (2013), starring Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.