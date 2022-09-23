Blonde, The School for Good and Evil and My Policeman are being adapted for film and television this fall.

New adaptations will open in theaters and debut on streaming services in September, October and November.

Some big-name stars are attached to movies and TV series based on books. Here's a rundown.

'Blonde'

The 2000 biographical fiction novel by Joyce Carol Oates presents a fictional take on the life and career of late actress Marilyn Monroe. The book explores Monroe's troubled childhood, her marriages to Joe DiMaggio and Arthur Miller, and her reported romance with president John F. Kennedy.

Blonde is being adapted as a new film starring Ana de Armas as Monroe, Adrien Brody as Miller, Cannavale as DiMaggio and Caspar Phillipson as Kennedy. The movie is written and directed by Andrew Dominik.

De Armas and Blonde producer Brad Pitt attended the film's world premiere Sept. 8 at the Venice International Film Festival. The movie premieres Wednesday on Netflix.

'The Good House'

The 2013 dark comedy novel by Ann Leary follows Hildy Good, a real-estate broker, mother, grandmother, and recovering alcoholic living in a small community in Boston's North Shore. Hildy's life begins to unravel after she befriends Rebecca McAllister, a wealthy newcomer, and rekindles a romance with Frank Getchell, her high school flame.

The book is being adapted as a new film starring Sigourney Weaver as Hildy, Morena Baccarin as Rebecca and Kevin Kline as Frank. The movie is written by Maya Forbes, Wally Wolodarsky and Thomas Bezucha and directed by Forbes and Wolodarsky.

The Good House opens in theaters Sept. 30.

'Luckiest Girl Alive'

The 2015 mystery novel by Jessica Knoll centers on Ani Fanelli, a New York woman who appears to have it all, including a sought-after position at a women's magazine and a loving fiance. Under the surface, Ani is hiding a dark past, including a shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at a prestigious school.

Netflix is adapting the book as a new film starring Mila Kunis as Ani. Finn Wittrock, Connie Britton, Justine Lupe, Jennifer Beals and Scoot McNairy also star.

Luckiest Girl Alive is written by Knoll and directed by Mike Barker. The movie starts streaming Oct. 7.

'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile'

The 1965 children's book by Bernard Waber is a sequel to his 1962 book The House on East 88th Street. Both books follow the Primms, a family who move into an old Victorian brownstone and befriend Lyle, the performing crocodile who lives in their bathtub.

Sony Pictures is adapting the book as a new live-action and animated musical comedy film starring Shawn Mendes as the voice of Lyle. Javier Bardem also stars as Lyle's owner, Hector P. Valenti, with Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley and Scoot McNairy as the Primms. The movie features original songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile opens in theaters Oct. 7.

'The School for Good and Evil'

The 2013 fantasy novel by Soman Chainani is the first book in her School for Good and Evil series. The books follow Sophie and Agatha, best friends who are kidnapped and taken to the titular School for Good and Evil, a school of magic where young people train to become fairy tale heroes or villains.

Netflix is adapting the book as new film starring Sofia Wylie as Agatha and Sophia Anne Caruso as Sophie. Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron and Cate Blanchett also have roles.

The School for Good and Evil premieres Oct. 19.

'Black Adam'

Warner Bros. and DC Films will release Black Adam, a new film based on the DC Comics character of the same name. The movie is a spinoff of the 2019 film Shazam! and stars Dwayne Johnson as Teth-Adam, aka Black Adam, an antihero from the ancient city of Kahndaq.

Black Adam first appeared in comic The Marvel Family #1, released in 1945. He has since been featured in such comic book series as Justice Society of America, Villains United, Infinite Crisis and 52.

DC Comics re-released trade paperback versions of JSA: Black Reign and JSA: Savage Times by Geoff Johns this year ahead of Black Adam's release in theaters Oct. 21.

'The Peripheral'

The 2014 sci-fi mystery novel by William Gibson takes place in two timelines. One timeline follows Flynne Fisher, a woman in the near-future who appears to witness a murder, while the other centers on Wilf Netherton, a man living in a post-apocalyptic world 70 years later.

Amazon is adapting the book as a new series starring Chloe Grace Moretz as Flynne and Gary Carr as Wilf. Jack Reynor, Eli Foree, Charlotte Riley, JJ Feild, Adelind Horan, T'Nia Miller and Alex Hernandez also star.

The Peripheral is created by Scott Smith and executive produced by Westworld co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Taylor Joy. The series starts streaming Oct. 21 on Prime Video.

'All Quiet on the Western Front'

The 1929 novel by author and German World War I veteran Erich Maria Remarque explores the horrors of WWI from the perspective of German soldiers. The book follows Paul Bi¤umer, a young soldier, and his friends and fellow soldiers on the Western Front.

Netflix is adapting the book as a new film starring Felix Kammerer as Paul. Daniel Bruhl, Albrect Schuch, Moritz Kalus, Aaron Hilmer and Edin Hasanovic also have roles.

All Quiet on the Western Front is directed by Edward Berger and is the first German-language adaptation of Remarque's novel. The movie premieres Oct. 28.

'My Policeman'

The 2012 romance novel by Bethan Roberts takes place in Brighton, England, in the 1950s. The book follows Tom Burgess, a closeted gay policeman who publicly courts Marion, a schoolteacher, while having a secret love affair with Patrick Hazelwood, a museum curator.

Amazon is adapting the book as a new film starring Harry Styles as Tom, Emma Corrin as Marion and David Dawson as Patrick. Linus Roache, Gina McKee and Rupert Everett play older versions of Tom, Marion and Patrick, respectively.

My Policeman is written by Ron Nyswaner and directed by Michael Grandage. The movie starts streaming Nov. 4 on Prime Video.

'She Said'

The 2018 nonfiction book by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey revisits how Kantor and Twohey investigated allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct against film producer Harvey Weinstein. The pair's 2017 expose for The New York Times helped launch the #MeToo movement and start a cultural conversation about sexual assault in Hollywood and beyond.

She Said is being adapted as a new film starring Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan as Kantor and Twohey, respectively. Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, Samantha Morton and Mike Houston also have roles.

She Said is written by Rebecca Lenkiewicz and directed by Maria Schrader. The movie opens in theaters Nov. 18.