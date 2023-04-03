Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Extraction 2.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the action thriller Monday featuring Chris Hemsworth

Extraction 2 is a sequel to the 2020 film Extraction. The movies are written and produced by Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame) and star Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, an Australian black ops mercenary.

In the sequel, Rake (Hemsworth) is tasked with rescuing "the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held."

The trailer shows Rake fighting in a prison brawl and shooting down a helicopter.

Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also star.

The first Extraction is based on the Ande Parks graphic novel Ciudad, from a story by Parks, Russo and Anthony Russo. Sam Hargrave returns to direct the sequel.

Extraction 2 premieres June 16 on Netflix.

Hemsworth previously collaborated with Russo on Avengers: Endgame and other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hemsworth plays Thor in the MCU.