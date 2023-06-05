Idris Elba has joined the cast of Extraction 2.

Netflix released a teaser for the action thriller film Monday that unveiled Elba's character.

The clip opens with Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake in a high-speed chase. Rake is then seen facing off with Elba's character, who is heard speaking before he is seen onscreen.

"Rake. You are a legend. I have to say, mate, you're living up to the hype. Rake. That's such a fun name to say," Elba says.

Elba and Hemsworth previously collaborated on Thor and other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Elba plays Heimdall in the MCU, while Hemsworth portrays Thor.

Extraction 2 is a sequel to the 2020 film Extraction. The films are executive produced by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo, and follow Rake, an Australian black ops mercenary.

The new movie will see Rake rescue "the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are behind held."

Netflix released a trailer in May that gives a glimpse of the film's 21-minute, one-shot action sequence.

Extraction 2 premieres June 16.