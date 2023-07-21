Lionsgate released the poster for Expend4bles on Friday. The poster says Coming Soon, but Lionsgate confirmed with UPI the film is still scheduled for release Sept. 22.

Fox, 50 Cent, Jaa, Uwais and Garcia are new additions to the action legend franchise. Statham, Stallone, Lundgren and Couture were in all four.

The poster follows the lead of the first three, with the team of mercenaries lining up behind Barney Ross (Stallone). Lee Christmas (Statham) appears to take the lead on Expend4bles.

A trailer released in June showed Christmas is now romantically involved with Fox's new character, Gina. Christmas also fights Rahmat (The Raid martial artist Uwais).

Stallone created The Expendables franchise to unite action movie legends with new blood. The first two films are the only to feature all three '80s icons Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis

Jean-Claude Van Damme played the villain in Expendables 2, Mel Gibson in Expendables 3. Harrison Ford and Wesley Snipes appeared in Expendables 3 and Chuck Norris cameoed in 2.

Expend4bles also stars Levy Tran and Jacob Scipio. Jet Li and Terry Crews did not return.