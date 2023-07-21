Fox, 50 Cent, Jaa, Uwais and Garcia are new additions to the action legend franchise. Statham, Stallone, Lundgren and Couture were in all four.
The poster follows the lead of the first three, with the team of mercenaries lining up behind Barney Ross (Stallone). Lee Christmas (Statham) appears to take the lead on Expend4bles.
A trailer released in June showed Christmas is now romantically involved with Fox's new character, Gina. Christmas also fights Rahmat (The Raid martial artist Uwais).
Stallone created The Expendables franchise to unite action movie legends with new blood. The first two films are the only to feature all three '80s icons Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.