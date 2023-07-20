Universal Pictures released three new posters for the Exorcist: Believer on Thursday. The film opens Oct. 13 in theaters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three posters show a young girl in the throes of demonic possession, just like young Linda Blair in the original film.

The Exorcist: Believer marks Ellen Burstyn's return to the franchise. She reprises her role of Regan MacNeil's (Blair) mother, Chris.

In Believer, the father of a possessed child seeks Chris' help for dealing with the demons. Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Lidya Jewett, Olivia Marcum, Raphael Sbarge, Jennifer Nettles and Okwui Okpokwasili also star.

David Gordon Green directs and co-wrote with Peter Sattler. Like Green's Halloween sequels, Believer is produced by Blumhouse as a direct sequel to the 1973 original.

Warner Bros. made two sequels to The Exorcist and two versions of a prequel, Renny Harlin's Exorcist: The Beginning and Paul Schrader 's Dominion: Prequel to The Exorcist. An Exorcist TV series also lasted two seasons on Fox from 2016-2018.

Morgan Creek produced The Exorcist III, the two prequels and TV series. They also co-produce Believer.