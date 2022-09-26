South Korean singer Xiumin is making his solo debut.

The 32-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band EXO, released his debut solo EP, Brand New, and a music video for his song of the same name on Monday.

The "Brand New" video shows Xiumin drive a truck carrying a special gift through rain and shine. In the song, Xiumin sings about wanting to show a new side of himself to a love interest.

Brand New also features the songs "Feedback," "How We Do" featuring NCT's Mark, "Love Letter" and "Serenity."

"Xiumin's first solo album 'Brand New' showcases his musical colors across many genres!" EXO tweeted last week.

Xiumin previously shared a mood sampler for the EP.

EXO also consists of Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O, Kai and Sehun. The group is signed to SM and made its debut in 2012.