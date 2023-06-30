South Korean boy band EXO is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop group released a single and music video for the song "Hear Me Out" on Friday.

The "Hear Me Out" video shows the members of EXO lounge around at home and enjoy an outing at a bowling alley.

"Hear Me Out" is the pre-release single from EXO's forthcoming album, Exist. The group will release the full album July 10.

Exist also features the single "Let Me In," released earlier this month.

EXO will share album details, teaser images and a music video teaser in the days leading up to Exist's release.

Exist will be EXO's first full-length album since Obsession, released in 2019. The group's most recent EP, Don't Fight the Feeling, was released in 2021.

EXO consists of Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. The group made its debut in 2012.