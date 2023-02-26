Everything Everywhere All At Once was named Best Picture at the Producers Guild Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Saturday.

Navalny won for Best Documentary Film and Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio earned the honor for Best Animated Movie.

Top Gun: Maverick's Tom Cruise took home the David O. Selznick Award and Till won the Stanley Kramer Award.

In the television categories, The Bear won for Best Comedy Series, The White Lotus scored the Best Drama Series accolade, The Dropout won for Best Anthology or Limited Series, and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story was deemed Best TV Movie.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy was named Best Docu-Series; Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Grrrls picked up the prize for Best Game or Competition Show; Last Week Tonight with John Oliver won for Best Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup or Talk Show; and Mindy Kaling was presented with the Norman Lear Award.