In the television categories, The Bear won for Best Comedy Series, The White Lotus scored the Best Drama Series accolade, The Dropout won for Best Anthology or Limited Series, and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story was deemed Best TV Movie.
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy was named Best Docu-Series; Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Grrrls picked up the prize for Best Game or Competition Show; Last Week Tonight with John Oliver won for Best Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup or Talk Show; and Mindy Kaling was presented with the Norman Lear Award.
