Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's Everything Everywhere All at Once was named Best Feature and cast member Ke Huy Quan won the prize for Best Supporting Performance at the Gotham Awards in New York Monday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Audrey Diwan's Happening was voted Best International Film and Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes was deemed Best Documentary.

Danielle Deadwyler earned the honor for Best Performance for Till and Gracija Filipovic won the Breakthrough Performer prize for Murina.

Todd Field picked up the trophy for Best Screenplay for Tar and Charlotte Wells scored the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director accolade for Aftersun.

The Fabelmans star Michelle Williams, Uncut Gems standout Adam Sandler and The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood were presented with career achievement awards.