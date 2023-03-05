'Everything,' 'Abbott,' 'Bear' win big at the Independent Spirit Awards
UPI News Service, 03/05/2023
Everything Everywhere All At Once was the big winner at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, taking the top prize for Best Feature Film and several other trophies, in Santa Monica, Calif. on Saturday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Everything co-stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan won for Best Lead Performance, Best Breakthrough Performance and Best Supporting Performance in a Film respectively.
The movie also earned the honors for Best Director, Best Editing and Best Screenplay.
Joyland was named Best International Film and Charlotte Wells' Aftersun was voted Best First Feature Film.
The Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series prize went to Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson, while The Bear won for Best New Scripted Series and cast member Ayo Edebiri won for Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series.
Pachinko earned the honor for Best Ensemble Cast in a TV series.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.