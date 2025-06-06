Evanescence and K.Flay released their song "Fight Like a Girl" Friday. The song plays over the end titles in the film Ballerina, in theaters now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ballerina is a spinoff from John Wick. Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) trains at the same Ruska Roma ballet school that trained John Wick ( Keanu Reeves ) to be an assassin.

They cross paths in a scene set during John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum. Eve's trainer, Nogi (Sharon Duncan-Brewster) tells Eve to fight like a girl, meaning figure out what advantage she has over male aggressors.

De Armas discussed her training with UPI, including how the film's behind-the-scenes trainers incorporated her unique skills into the action. UPI praised Ballerina's outrageous action scenes in its review, including a battle between Eve and villains wielding flame throwers.

The video for "Fight Like a Girl" shows Eve boxing, using her skills against bad guys, and encountering Wick again in the film's climax.