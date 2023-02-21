Actress and blogger Eva Amurri -- daughter of Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon -- has announced on Instagram that she is engaged to her longtime beau, chef Ian Hock.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My Heart's Been Borrowed And Yours Has Been Blue. All's Well That Ends Well To End Up With You Those who know us know so well what this moment means to us. We are so so so happy. Can't wait to spend all the rest of our days together," Amurri, 37, posted Monday.

"#Engaged #paris #engagedinparis #HappilyEvaAfter #MyForever."

The message accompanied a gallery of photos of Amurri showing off her new emerald cut diamond ring as she and Hock smile and take in the sights of Paris.

People.com said the couple has been together since 2021.

Amurri shares sons Mateo, 2, and Major, 6, and daughter Marlowe, 8, with her ex-husband, former pro soccer player Kyle Martino. They were married from 2011 to 2020.

Amurri's screen credits include New Girl, That's My Boy, Undateable, Californication and Friends.