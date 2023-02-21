Actress and blogger Eva Amurri -- daughter of Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon -- has announced on Instagram that she is engaged to her longtime beau, chef Ian Hock.
"My Heart's Been Borrowed And Yours Has Been Blue. All's Well That Ends Well To End Up With You Those who know us know so well what this moment means to us. We are so so so happy. Can't wait to spend all the rest of our days together," Amurri, 37, posted Monday.
