The 76th Emmy Awards will be hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy, marking the first time that a father and son will share the honor.

Eugene, 77, and Dan, 41, who are well-known for portraying Johnny and David Rose in Schitt's Creek, expressed excitement in a press release.

"For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough," they said.

Eugene Levy's recent work includes executive producing and starring in The Reluctant Traveler, a show that documents his trepidation as he explores the world, and that has twice been nominated for an Emmy. Season 2 premiered in April.

Eugene Levy is also slated to appear in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building Season 4.

Dan Levy directed his first movie, Good Grief, which aired on Netflix in January, and has recently appeared in Curb Your Enthusiasm, Sex Education and Haunted Mansion. Dan Levy will next appear in The Smurfs Movie, Animal Friends and At the Sea.

"We are thrilled to welcome two generations of comedy genius to the Emmy's stage as hosts. Eugene and Dan Levy are known for creating unforgettable laugh-out-loud moments on screen, and together, they are super-charged," said Chris Abrego, Television Academy chair. "I cannot wait for Emmy fans to see what they have in store for all of us."

The award ceremony premieres on ABC on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. EDT and Hulu will stream the show the following day.