Sony Pictures Classics released a trailer for Blue Moon, starring Ethan Hawke as legendary Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart as he faces the potential end of his career.

The trailer, released Tuesday, stars Hawke as Hart during the March 31, 1943, premiere of the Broadway musical Oklahoma!, which marked the beginning of his former partner Richard Rodgers' long string of successful collaborations with Oscar Hammerstein.

The film, which also stars Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale and Andrew Scott, deals with Hart confronting "his shattered self-confidence in Sardi's bar," the official synopsis reads.

"They should put my picture on that bottle," Hawke says in the trailer. "The whiskey that made Lorenz Hart unemployable."

The film, directed by Richard Linklater from a script by Robert Kaplow, opens in theaters Oct. 17 in New York and Los Angeles, with a nationwide release to follow Oct. 24.