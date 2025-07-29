Ethan Hawke is 'unemployable' Broadway lyricist in 'Blue Moon' trailer
UPI News Service, 07/29/2025
Sony Pictures Classics released a trailer for Blue Moon, starring Ethan Hawke as legendary Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart as he faces the potential end of his career.
The trailer, released Tuesday, stars Hawke as Hart during the March 31, 1943, premiere of the Broadway musical Oklahoma!, which marked the beginning of his former partner Richard Rodgers' long string of successful collaborations with Oscar Hammerstein.
