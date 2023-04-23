Young & the Restless icon Eric Braeden has announced on social media that he is battling cancer.

The 82-year-old actor, who has played business tycoon Victor Newman since 1980, disclosed his real-life health crisis in a Facebook video Friday, then returned to the platform the following day to thank fans from all over the world for their support.

"It means a hell of a lot to me. It's very moving," Braeden said.

The Daytime Emmy winner revealed in his earlier post that he was recovering from knee surgery several months ago when he began having trouble with his bladder and prostate.

"Needless to say, I was taken aback, but I was determined to deal with it," he said.

The actor underwent surgery to remove the cancer and is still undergoing treatment, but is optimistic about his recovery, and able to exercise and work on his show.

"I hate to be so personal, but I think this may be good for some older guys who may or may not listen to this," he added. "It'll happen to them."