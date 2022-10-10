Renowned entertainment journalist and Deadline founder Nikki Finke has died after a prolonged illness. She was 68.

"At her best, Nikki Finke embodied the spirit of journalism, and was never afraid to tell the hard truths with an incisive style and an enigmatic spark. She was brash and true," said Jay Penske, founder, chairman and CEO of Penske Media, which acquired Finke's blog in 2009. "It was never easy with Nikki, but she will always remain one of the most memorable people in my life."

Finke, a Long Island, N.Y., native and Wellesley College alumnus, had a long career in journalism, including a stint as a foreign correspondent for the Associated Press in Moscow and London and for Newsweek in Los Angeles and Washington.

She also covered entertainment for The Los Angeles Times, the New York Observer and New York Magazine.

Finke founded Deadline in 2006 as an Internet version of her LA Weekly column "Deadline Hollywood," which began in 2002. The website gained prominence for coverage of the 2007-08 writer's strike and soon became a staple of Hollywood coverage.

Finke was known for her willingness to criticize major industry players and for "live-snarking" public events, providing live updates with humorous and cynical commentary while covering awards ceremonies like the Oscars and Golden Globes.

In 2010, Finke was ranked 79 on Forbes' list of the world's most powerful women.

In 2013, she left Deadline.

Finke died Sunday in Boca Raton, Fla.