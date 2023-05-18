South Korean boy band Enhypen is teasing its new music video.

The K-pop group released a preview of its video for the song "Bite Me" on Thursday.

The "Bite Me" teaser features moody visuals of the members of Enhypen posing in candlelight and in an abandoned castle.

"Bite Me" appears on Enhypen's forthcoming EP, Dark Blood. The group will release the album and the full "Bite Me" music video on May 22.

Dark Blood also features the tracks "Fate," "Sacrifice (Eat Me Up)," "Chaconne," "Bills" and "Karma."

Enhypen shared a concept film for the EP earlier this month that shows the members give off vampire vibes.

Enhypen consists of Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki. The group made its debut in 2020.