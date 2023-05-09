South Korean boy band Enhypen is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop group shared a concept film for its forthcoming mini album, Dark Blood, on Tuesday.

In the Dark Blood teaser, Enhypen give off vampire vibes as they pose amid a sea of red flowers.

The group also released new concept photos.

Enhypen will release Dark Blood on May 22. The EP will be the group's first since Manifesto: Day 1, released in July 2022.

Enhypen consists of Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki. The group made its debut in 2020.