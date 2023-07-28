The Emmy Awards ceremony honoring excellence in television and streaming has been postponed due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes.

The unions have also forbidden members to attend awards shows or take part in promotional events.

The Emmys had been planned for Sept. 18, but will take place on a later date to be determined by the Television Academy and Fox, pending the outcome of the strikes.

The prize presentation is now expected to air in January.

The labor stoppages have shut down TV and film productions all over the world, as members have been picketing in Los Angeles and New York.

The actors and writers are seeking higher wages and clear guidelines regarding the use of artificial intelligence.

The actors have been on strike for two weeks against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Amazon, Apple, Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, Sony, Warner Bros. Discovery and other studios and networks.

The WGA has been out of work since May.