Poor Things -- starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo -- scored the top prize of the Golden Lion for Best Feature at the Venice Film Festival this weekend.

The Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize went to Evil Does Not Exist by Ryusuke Hamaguchi and the Silver Lion for Best Director was presented to Matteo Garrone for Io Capitano.

Cailee Spaeny was named Best Actress for Priscilla and Peter Sarsgaard won the Best Actor trophy for Memory.

Guillermo Calderon and Pablo Larrain earned the honor for writing El Conde.