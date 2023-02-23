Dancing with the Stars couple Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are officially headed for divorce.

Slater filed for divorce from Farber, her estranged husband and fellow DWTS pro, on Tuesday.

Slater cited irreconcilable differences for the split and listed their date of separation as April 1, 2022.

In addition, Slater requested that the court terminate the ability to award spousal support for both her and Farber. The pair plan to "amicably" divide their property and assets in an agreement.

Sources told People that Slater and Farber are on good terms.

"Emma and Sasha still remain close," the insider said. "There's no bad blood between them."

News broke in August 2022 that Slater and Farber had split after four years of marriage. Sources told Us Weekly at the time that Slater and Farber will continue to work together on DWTS.

Dancing with the Stars completed its 31st season in November. The season was the first to be released on Disney+.