FX released the full trailer for A Murder at the End of the World on Thursday. The series premieres Nov. 14 on Hulu.

The trailer shows hacker Darby Hart (Emma Corrin) wake up on the floor of a room with the door open to a remote, snowy landscape. Hart is one of the guests invited to a billionaire's ( Clive Owen ) retreat at which a murder takes place, and Hart solves it.

In voiceover, Hart wonders if it would have been better had she never even attended. Montages show bloody violence, love scenes and people wearing hoods and masks.

The trailer also shows glimpses of characters played by Harris Dickinson, Brit Marling, Alice Braga, Joan Chen,¯Raul Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson and Neal Huff.

Marling created the show with Zal Batmanglij and they both directed the seven episode series. The series was originally titled The Retreat and scheduled for August but was postponed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.