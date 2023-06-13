Emma Corrin solves 'A Murder at the End of the World' in August
UPI News Service, 06/13/2023
FX announced the limited series A Murder at the End of the World, formerly titled Retreat, would premiere in August on Hulu. FX also released two first look photos.
Murder is set at a billionaire's (Clive Owen) remote estate. Emma Corrin plays Darby Hart, a hacker who tries to solve the murder.
Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij created and direct Murder. The duo co-wrote the movies Sound of My Voice and The East, which Batmanglij directed and which starred Marling, both of which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.
Marling and Batmanglij also created the Netflix series The OA, starring Marling. Marling playd a role in Murder as well.
