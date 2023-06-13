FX announced the limited series A Murder at the End of the World, formerly titled Retreat, would premiere in August on Hulu. FX also released two first look photos.

Murder is set at a billionaire's ( Clive Owen ) remote estate. Emma Corrin plays Darby Hart, a hacker who tries to solve the murder.

Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij created and direct Murder. The duo co-wrote the movies Sound of My Voice and The East, which Batmanglij directed and which starred Marling, both of which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Marling and Batmanglij also created the Netflix series The OA, starring Marling. Marling playd a role in Murder as well.

The cast also includes Harris Dickinson, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raul Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson and Neal Huff.

Murder at the End of the World will run seven episodes. It filmed in Iceland, New Jersey and Utah.