Emily VanCamp is a mom of two.

The 37-year-old actress recently welcomed her second child, daughter Rio Rose, with her husband, actor Josh Bowman

VanCamp shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a close-up photo of her baby girl.

"Rio Rose 3-12-2024 Welcome to the world baby girl. We love you so much," she captioned the post.

VanCamp and Bowman met on the set of the ABC series Revenge, where they played Emily Thorne and Daniel Grayson.

The couple married in the Bahamas in December 2018 and welcomed their first child, daughter Iris, in August 2021.

VanCamp announced her second pregnancy in February by sharing maternity photos.

"Not long now... Ready when you are little love," she wrote.

VanCamp most recently played Nicolette "Nic" Nevin on The Resident and Sharon Carter on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.