Netflix is giving a glimpse of Emily in Paris Season 3.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Lily Collins

Emily in Paris is a romantic comedy series created by Darren Star (Sex and the City, Younger). The show follows Emily Cooper (Collins), a 20-something American who moves to Paris to work for a French marketing firm.

Season 3 will see Emily face tough choices in her personal and professional life, as she is torn between her feelings for Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), and working for Madeline (Kate Walsh) or Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu).

"Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie -- at work and in her romantic life -- and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides," an official synopsis reads.

Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and Camille Razat also star.

Collins shared candid photos from set in September after wrapping filming on Season 3.

Emily in Paris Season 3 premieres Dec. 21 on Netflix. The show was renewed through Season 4 in January.