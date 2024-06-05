Netflix is giving a glimpse of Emily in Paris Season 4.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the season Wednesday featuring Lily Collins

Emily in Paris is a romantic comedy-drama series following the personal and professional life of Emily Cooper (Collins), a young American woman who moves to Paris to join a French marketing firm.

The photos tease the ongoing love triangle between Emily, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).

Emily is seen smiling and sharing a moment with Gabriel (Bravo) at his restaurant but is also shown sitting with Alfie (Laviscount) at an event.

The first look also features Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), Mindy (Ashley Park), Julien (Samuel Arnold) and Luc (Bruno Gouery), Camille (Camille Razat) and Antoine (William Abadie).

Season 4 opens in the wake of Camille announcing she is pregnant with Gabriel's child and Alfie breaking up with Emily.

"These are two characters who are star-crossed lovers," series creator Darren Starr said of Emily and Gabriel in an interview with Netflix's Tudum. "They have a lot of passion for one another. They have things that are getting in their way, but, at the same time, I feel like every season, in a strange kind of way, their relationship deepens."

Emily in Paris Season 4 will be split into two parts, with Part 1 to premiere Aug. 15 on Netflix and Part 2 to follow Sept. 12.

Park, who plays Mindy, rejoined the cast this spring after experiencing a serious health scare in January.