Prime Video is previewing its teen drama mystery thriller We Were Liars with a new trailer.

In the clip, Cadence Sinclair Eastman ( Emily Alyn Lind ) introduces viewers to her seemingly perfect summers on Beechwood Island.

"But something terrible happened last summer," she says, interrupting the montage of beach moments. "And I have no memory of what or who hurt me."

Viewers then see an unconscious Candace washed up on the beach.

"She's hoping that being here will jog her memory," Caitlin Fitzgerald's character says in the preview, referencing Cadence's return to the scene of the incident.

The series follows Candace as she tries to uncover the many secrets being kept from her.

E. Lockhart's novel inspired the series, which also stars Shubham Maheshwari, Esther McGregor, Joseph Zada, Mamie Gummer, Candice King, Rahul Kohli and David Morse.

We Were Liars arrives on the streamer June 18.