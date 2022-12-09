The American Film Institute announced its Top 10 movies and TV shows for 2022 and what's most newsworthy is what didn't make the list. In their movie selections, no streamers were included for the first time since they became a viable part of the movie industry.

The Top 10 movies are Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, Nope, She Said, Tar, Top Gun: Maverick, The Woman King, and Women Talking. Given that AFI has a track record of correctly predicting the next Best Picture nominees, Universal Films has increased its odds of being one of them, as they have four films on the list.

In 2021, AFI's choices correctly foreshadowed eight of the 10 eventual Best Picture nominees.

AFI also recognized The Banshees of Inisherin with its Special Award as its foreign financing made it ineligible for the list.

On the TV side, the predictions included more content produced by streamers. The Top 10 TV list is Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Better Call Saul, Hacks, Mo, Pachinko, Reservation Dogs, Severance, Somebody Somewhere, and The White Lotus.

With the notable exception of Better Call Saul, all the TV shows are in their second years.

"AFI Awards shines a light upon excellence in storytelling and the collaborators who bring these stories to the screen," AFI president and CEO Bob Gazzale said in a release. "This year, more than ever, celebrating the community of artists that realize these dreams is particularly meaningful - as they have lifted our spirits through the most challenging of times and proven the power of this great art form."

AFI will honor the 10 films and TV shows at their annual luncheon on Jan. 13 at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, Calif.