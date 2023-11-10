A24 is developing a new biopic about Elon Musk.

Variety reported Friday that Darren Aronofsky will direct the film, which is based on Walter Isaacson's authorized biography of Musk, 52.

Sources said A24 won a heated bidding war to option Isaacson's book about Musk, the founder of SpaceX and former chairman of Tesla, who purchased Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022.

NBC News said the deal "was highly competitive with top studios and filmmakers in contention" for the rights to Isaacson's book.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Aronofsky will direct the feature and produce via his Protozoa Pictures.

Aronofsky, a director known for Requiem for a Dream, The Wrestler and Black Swan, previously collaborated with A24 on his film The Whale.

Musk praised Aronofsky in a post Friday, writing, "Glad Darren is doing it. He is one of the best."